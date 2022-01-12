AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage floated a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Mainers receiving welfare benefits on Tuesday, contrasting it with the requirement for health care workers that he has spoken against.

The proposal, which LePage said could encompass individuals receiving benefits from a range of programs, including MaineCare, unemployment and other benefits, is notable because no state has put forward such a requirement so far. It also cuts across odd political coalitions, as Republicans generally favor more welfare restrictions but oppose vaccine mandates.

LePage, a Republican who is challenging Gov. Janet Mills later this year, has been critical of the Democratic governor’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, saying he would repeal it on his first day in office. Shrinking public assistance rolls was perhaps the chief goal of his eight-year Blaine House tenure and it was realized through improving national and state economies and tightened eligibility standards that he championed.





Mills’ mandate — which drove up vaccination rates among hospital and nursing home employees but also led a small share to leave the workforce — has come under more scrutiny in the past week as staffing shortages forced one Maine hospital to allow employees to return to work despite testing positive for COVID-19 amid the omicron variant surge.

LePage said in a WVOM interview Wednesday morning that if it were up to him, he would rehire the first responders and other workers who left because of it. But in an interview with the Bangor Daily News, LePage suggested a vaccine mandate for people receiving public benefits as a way to help increase vaccination rates.

He pointed to evidence that lower-income people are less likely to get vaccinated as a reason the mandate could improve public health — although he clarified the goal of the mandate would be to get people vaccinated, not force them to work instead of getting vaccinated.

“It’s not about getting people to work, it’s about getting rid of COVID,” he said.

Polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit health research group, has found that people with incomes below $40,000 are less likely to be vaccinated. But the surveys also found that other factors, such as age and partisan affiliation, were more strongly correlated with likelihood of vaccination than income.

Maine currently only requires the COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers and first responders. A federal mandate could require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to get the vaccine, although the Supreme Court indicated last week that the requirement could be struck down.

“It’s unconscionable that you will be fired, you will lose your job, if you don’t get vaccinated, but [for] people who are taking services, taxpayer dollars, there’s not even a request to get vaccinated,” LePage said.

Other states have gone further than Maine in terms of vaccine requirements. Massachusetts requires all state executive branch employees to be vaccinated, while Connecticut requires teachers to be vaccinated, independent of a possible federal mandate. New York City requires proof of vaccination to attend indoor venues including gyms and restaurants.

LePage, who is himself vaccinated and has received a booster shot, said he would consider first encouraging Mainers receiving state benefits to get vaccinated, saying he was “clearly against mandates in all respects.”

But he would consider the “bully pulpit” if that did not work, he said.