AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature will consider a proposal designed to protect its elections against interference with ballots and voting equipment.

Supporters of the bill said it would clarify the chain of custody for ballots and voting machines to make sure it’s clear who is allowed to legally possess them. Democratic Rep. Teresa Pierce, of Falmouth, submitted the proposal, which was the subject of a public hearing on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows testified in favor of the bill on Wednesday. She said the proposal is “a safeguard against election subversion.”





The bill would prevent voting machines or ballots from being turned over to individuals or groups with partisan agendas, supporters of the proposal said. It’s slated to receive a work session in front of a legislative committee in the upcoming weeks.