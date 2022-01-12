MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Tyler Crowder has joined leading financial security company Northwestern Mutual – Manchester, New Hampshire as financial representative, effective Dec. 19.

In his new role, Crowder will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products. In offering comprehensive financial planning, he will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals.

Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Crowder was a manager with SoMe Brewing & York Beach Beer Co. in York.





Crowder resides in Ogunquit with his wife, Kacy. Crowder is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He graduated in 2012 from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island with his bachelors in business management.

Crowder holds his Life, Accident, and Health licenses in Maine and New Hampshire.