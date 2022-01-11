A Maine lawmaker has proposed to permanently allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol on a to-go basis.

The businesses have been able to sell alcohol through takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic if it’s accompanied by a food order. Distilleries have also been allowed to sell spirits without a food order.

A proposal by Democratic Sen. Louis Luchini would make the changes permanent. He introduced the proposal on Monday.

Luchini said the change “allows businesses to plan ahead and lets customers who may not feel comfortable dining out to enjoy a restaurant experience at home.”