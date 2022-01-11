A Caribou man has been sentenced after hitting a state trooper during a high speed chase, which resulted in the trooper needing his leg amputated.

Robert Belmain, 54, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a count of aggravated assault, among other charges, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Belmain was arrested in 2020 after leading a police chase from Clinton to China on June 14.





During the chase, Belmain reached speeds of over 100 mph after police pulled him over on Interstate 95 in Waterville.

After he was pulled over, Belmain fled down the interstate before exiting onto Route 3 in Augusta. Trooper Mickael Nunez was setting up a spike mat on Route 3 near the Family Dollar in China when Belmain struck him.

Nunez suffered a broken leg and Belmain a head injury when the sports car he was driving at the time crashed after hitting Nunez.

Belmain was also charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest, destruction of evidence, reckless conduct, possession of a scheduled drug, sale/use of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension of his driver’s license

Nunez’s leg required amputation, and the trooper has since rejoined the Maine State Police force, with the aid of a prosthetic leg, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Belmain on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated assault, along with reckless conduct, drug possession and several other charges, the newspaper reported.

He also pleaded guilty in unrelated cases on Tuesday, including a charge of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs in Cumberland County on Jan. 5, 2020, and, in Aroostook County, three counts of operating after his license was revoked and two counts of violation of conditions of release, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Belmain was sentenced to 22 years in prison, with all but 15 suspended if he continues to meet the conditions of his four-year probation upon release.

He has also been ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to Nunez.