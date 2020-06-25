State police arrested a Caribou man as he was released from the hospital on Thursday on an additional, more serious charge for his alleged role in a police chase and crash that injured a state trooper in Kennebec County earlier this month.

The new charge pressed against 53-year-old Robert Belmain, elevated aggravated assault, is a Class A crime that carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years. Belmain also faces a slew of other charges in connection with the chase from Clinton to China on June 14, according to a statement released on Thursday by Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Speeds during the chase allegedly reached up to 100 mph after police pulled Belmain over on Interstate 95 in Waterville. Police alleged that Belmain was driving a green sports car with no license plates erratically on the highway south of Clinton, according to McCausland.

After he was pulled over, Belmain fled down the interstate before exiting onto Route 3 in Augusta. Trooper Mickael Nunez, a three-year veteran of the state police, was setting up a spike mat on Route 3 near the Family Dollar in China when Belmain allegedly struck him, McCausland said. Nunez suffered a broken leg and Belmain a head injury when the sports car crashed shortly thereafter.





Nunez remains at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. Belmain, meanwhile, was released from Central Maine Medical Center of Lewiston on Thursday.

He was also charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest, destruction of evidence, reckless conduct, possession of a scheduled drug, sale/use of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension of his driver’s license, McCausland said.