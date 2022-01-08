ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine men’s hockey team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to score four unanswered goals for a 4-2 victory over the University of Alaska-Fairbanks at Alfond Arena on Saturday night.

Donavan Houle’s goal with 2:37 left in the third period supplied the Black Bears with their first lead of the weekend series and Lynden Breen added an empty-netter. Houle pounced on the rebound of a Breen shot in the middle of the slot and fired the puck past Gustavs Grigals.

Sophomore Connor Androlewicz, making his first start after finishing up for Matt Thiessen in Friday night’s 6-2 setback, finished with 27 saves in a stellar performance.





Grigals was terrific for the Nanooks as he ended up with 41 saves including 22 in the third period when the Black Bears outshot Alaska 24-4.

UMaine is now 3-12-4 while Alaska fell to 5-14-1.

Jakob Breault’s power play goal 16 seconds into the second period staked the Nanooks to a 1-0 lead and Didrik Henbrant expanded the lead 8:06 later. But UMaine’s Ben Poisson scored just 22 seconds afterward and Breen tied it 3:10 into the third period on a five-on-three power play.

Breault opened the scoring with his third goal of the season.

Brady Risk took a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that was saved by Androlewicz. Chase Dubois had a point-blank attempt off the rebound saved by Androlewicz but Breault cruised to the top of the crease and flipped the third shot home.

Henbrant scored his fifth of the year off a pass from Filip Fornaa Svensson.

Svensson had the puck behind his net and made eye contact with Henbrant, who sprinted out of the zone.

Svensson flipped the puck high in the air and Henbrant skated onto it, got inside position on Sam Duerr and wristed a shot through Androlewicz’s legs.

Poisson pulled UMaine within one by one-timing a Breen pass past Grigals’ glove.

Breen tied it after a rare faceoff infraction sent Brady Risk to the penalty box with Jordan Muzzillo already in the box.

Houle made a cross-crease pass to Breen, who jammed it inside the post to knot things up.