Maine has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to a new record.

There are 399 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state as of Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from the previous record of 391, set the day before.

Of those, 106 are in critical care, while there are 57 people on ventilators in hospitals across the state, both down from the day before and below previous records.





That comes as the state’s health care system is under increasing strain from elevated infections and staffing shortages worsened by the pandemic. On Wednesday, more than 1,000 hospital workers across the state missed work because they were either infected or quarantining after exposure to COVID-19.

Infections are becoming more common among health care workers within hospitals and other facilities. It’s a situation public health authorities caution could become exacerbated if Maine sees a surge in omicron infections as witnessed in many other states, though the variant is causing milder cases.