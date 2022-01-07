A winter storm moving up the East Coast on Friday is expected to leave up to a foot of snow across parts of eastern Maine by the day’s end.

It will be the first significant snowfall much of the state has seen so far this season.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the southern coast, midcoast and interior Down East, while a winter weather advisory is in place for inland Maine and a hazardous weather outlook for far western and northern Maine. The immediate Down East coast has been placed under a blizzard warning through 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, expected to start spitting snow Friday morning and into the night, will be accompanied by strong winds up to 35 mph that could create power outages and blowing and drifting snow. The snowfall will become heaviest during Friday afternoon, when 6 to 8 inches could be dumped across parts of Washington County over a six-hour period.

The weather service cautioned that travel is not advised.

“Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and cause extremely hazardous travel,” the weather service said in a morning advisory.

Heavy snowfall today, especially along the coast. Strong winds will begin to pick up this afternoon, and blizzard conditions are possible along Coastal Washington County, creating dangerous travel conditions. Try to avoid travel if possible in this area today. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/NuN92P8vDF — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 7, 2022

Heaviest accumulation is forecast for coastal Down East Maine, where 8 to 12 inches are expected from Bar Harbor to Eastport and inland toward Calais, according to the weather service office in Caribou.

Greater Bangor is forecast to see up to 6 to 8 inches Friday, with snowfall lessening in interior Penobscot County, where 4 to 6 inches are expected.

Snowfall will continue to ease further inland, where 4 to 6 inches are expected from Houlton to Caribou but just 2 to 3 inches across the extreme crown of Maine.

Snow will begin from south to north on Friday morning before ending during the afternoon. Snow may fall heavily at times during the morning commute, which will likely result in reduced visibility and slippery travel conditions. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/noDuv3eKp4 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile to the south, the Rockland area is also forecast to see about 6 to 8 inches of fresh powder. Portland is forecast to top off at about 6 inches, according to the weather station in Gray.

Maine’s western mountains will be spared the brunt of this latest storm, with just 1 to 2 inches in the forecast for Rangeley and less than an inch over Jackman up by the Canadian border.

Friday’s storm will be followed early next week by a “bitter cold” that will linger over the state Monday through Wednesday, according to the weather service.