Central Aroostook 60, Washburn 39

At Washburn, Central Aroostook stifled Washburn’s offense in the first half to establish a 25-10 lead at halftime. The team extended its lead through the first four minutes of the third quarter before Washburn hit its stride on offense and was able to get the deficit back to 15 points before the final period, but the flurry of scoring was too little too late as the Panthers won 60-39.

Lucas Haines led Central Aroostook with 27 points and Liam Shaw added 12 points of his own for the winners.





Washburn was led again by Senior Captain Beckam Vaughn who tallied 23 points including a number of 3 pointers in the second half as Washburn attempted to rally. Parker Corey added 7 points that all came late in the third period.

Central Aroostook 14-25-43-60

Washburn 5-10-28-39

Central Aroostook: Crawford 1-0-2, Howlett, Kinney, Hentosh 2-1-5, Couture, Brewer, Charette 1-0-3, Haines 9-8-27, Kearney 4-0-8, Shaw 6-0-12, Coffin 1-0-2.

Washburn: Cruz 2-0-4, Rosi-Carney, Turner 1-1-3, Campbell, Worsley, Corey 3-0-7, Plourde 1-0-2, Dumont, Vaughn 7-3-23.

3 pointers: Charette, Haines; Corey, Vaughn 6.