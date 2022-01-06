TAMPA ― Bruce Arians is finally right. Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc.

The team announced that it has released the troubled receiver, who accused it of making him play hurt in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.





“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately,” the Bucs said in a statement Thursday. “While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play. We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization.”

Coach Bruce Arians is expected to address Brown’s release following practice.

Story by Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times