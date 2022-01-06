The franchise’s all-time leader in wins signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins and will start for Boston’s AHL club Friday Night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at The Dunkin Donuts Center at 7 p.m.

A professional tryout agreement is a short contract, usually signed by college players, who join professional teams at the end of a season after their college careers have been completed. They’re often followed by full contracts.

In Rask’s case, it’s a contract that allows him to play in Providence to get his legs under him before his expected signing with the Bruins, who have four games next week.





Rask, the Bruins’ career leader in victories, is coming off offseason hip surgery. His return to the Boston lineup would force Bruce Cassidy to create a three-goalie rotation or Jeremy Swayman would have to be sent to Providence. Linus Ullmark has a no-movement clause in his contract. Barring injury, he’ll remain in Boston.

