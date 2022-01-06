ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about hydroponic gardening from 6–7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan 24.

“Hydroponics at Home” will explain how to build a working hydroponic system for year-round indoor gardening with a few simple tools and materials. Jonathan Ebba, UNH Extension field specialist, will lead the workshop.



Registration is required; a sliding scale program fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-series-hydroponics/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the fourth in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered monthly through March for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.



