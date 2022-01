PLYMOUTH, New Hampshire — Sarah Masterson of Hampden has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Masterson is an elementary education major at Plymouth State.

