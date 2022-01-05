Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I attend King Middle School in Portland. Recently, I have been learning about climate change and energy. I strongly believe that in order for Maine to move into a carbon neutral future we need to use more renewable energy sources.

The Gulf of Maine’s temperature is increasing faster than 99 percent of the world’s oceans. This is the result of carbon heating our earth. In order to stop the large amounts of this gas entering our atmosphere, we need to know the main source of it. Out of all the greenhouse gas emissions in Maine, around 90 percent of it is a product of energy consumption. This is because we use natural gas, oil and coal to power things. In order to produce energy without producing carbon we need more renewable energy sources. These include wind power, solar power, hydropower and geothermal energy. Renewable energy sources use things that we already have a lot of, and that aren’t going away anytime soon, like wind and sunlight. They also do not produce carbon dioxide when generating energy.

Ultimately, renewable energy sources are key to reaching a carbon neutral future. Replacing fossil fuels with renewable alternatives will cause Maine to have a much lower carbon footprint than it does today. If we use more wind, solar, and hydropower, we will save our future. I am writing to open eyes and make a difference. Other people can too!





Margo Bean

Portland