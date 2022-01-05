The first annual Statewide Research Symposium on Biomedical Science and Engineering is planned for Oct. 13–14, sponsored by the University of Maine, University of New England, Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, Jackson Laboratory, Roux Institute, Northern Light Health, and MaineHealth.

The symposium, to be held at the University of New England Innovation Hall in Portland, will highlight the diverse, state-of-the-art work in Maine’s public and private academic institutions, healthcare systems and private industries as it relates to biological and physiological disciplines, medicine, biomedical engineering and data science.

The program will include plenary sessions with keynote speakers, poster sessions and breakout sessions on selected topics.







Registration materials, abstract deadlines and other details will be available in mid-January on the UMaine Institute of Medicine website.