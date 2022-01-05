HALLOWELL – The Maine Tourism Association celebrates its 100th year in 2022. Incorporated in January 1922, the Maine Tourism Association is the state’s largest advocate for all tourism-related businesses. MTA members include lodging, restaurants, camps, campgrounds, retail, outdoor recreation, guides, tour operators, transportation, amusements, and cultural and historical attractions. MTA is a private, non-profit association that works closely with the State of Maine. MTA operates seven State Visitor Information Centers — Kittery, Fryeburg, Yarmouth, Hampden North and South, Houlton, and Calais — and answers the state’s email and toll-free visitor information phone line.

MTA has been producing and distributing the state’s official travel planner, Maine Invites You, since its inception in 1933. The Association also produces the official state highway map, as well as many other publications over the decades to provide information and inspire travelers in Maine.

MTA was founded as the Maine Publicity Bureau by Hiram W. Ricker, son of the founder of Poland Spring, with the goal of “advertising the attractions of Maine as a tourist State.” On May 1, 1922, the headquarters were opened in the Pine State Building, Longfellow Square, Portland. The founding members each contributed $1,000 (over $15,000 in today’s money) while other membership dues were between $500 and $25 ($25 equals $376 today). The name of the organization was changed in 1999 to the Maine Tourism Association.





To celebrate its centennial, the Maine Tourism Association is hosting regional events and webinars throughout the year as well as a Centennial Gala, concert, and golf tournament as its Annual Meeting in May. The gala will be held at Poland Spring Resort.

“We are thrilled to be able to hold our gala at Poland Spring– the place where it all began! There is so much history there and it is so tied to MTA. Cyndi Robbins (owner of Poland Spring Resort) is terrific to work with so we couldn’t ask for a better partnership,” CEO Tony Cameron stated. “We are also very fortunate to have MTA’s Centennial Year sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank and Bay Ferries Ltd.”



A new logo will be used in 2022 in recognition of the Association’s 100th year. The logo is a version of MTA’s new primary logo unveiled last fall. The centennial logo acknowledges the milestone with the zeros in the “100” overlapping to create a pinecone effect, reflective of the Maine’s nickname as the “Pine Tree State.”