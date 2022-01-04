Maine’s largest organization of doctors is speaking out against what it called a “small minority” of physicians pushing misinformation on COVID-19.

Maine Medical Association issued the statement following news of a briefing for state lawmakers that provided only one side in the debate over vaccine mandates for health care workers. The mid-December briefing, which was billed as a way for lawmakers to hear views from physicians, was organized by a Republican lawmaker but drew legislators from both parties.

The Maine Medical Association, which represents more than 4,000 physicians, said that “we firmly support COVID-19 vaccines.”





“Over 99 percent of MMA members are vaccinated,” the statement read. “We see their success every day in clinic and urge Mainers to ignore misinformation and reject the disproven treatments pushed by a small minority of colleagues.”

The association was responding to a report on Maine Public last week that highlighted a one-sided “briefing” for lawmakers. The briefing featured only doctors who were critical of Maine’s vaccination requirement for health care workers.

Additionally, at least two doctors connected with national anti-vaccination campaigns downplayed the efficacy of COVID vaccines. And one physician also talked openly about lying to a pharmacist in order to obtain a prescription for a drug not authorized to treat COVID-19 patients. That doctor could face scrutiny from a board that licenses physicians in Maine because she allegedly lied to the pharmacist.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.