BURLINGTON, Vermont — To be named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

John Connors of Bangor (business administration major, Grossman School of Business)

Dominic Needham of Veazie (neuroscience major, College of Arts and Sciences)





Sofia Wittmann of Bangor (global studies major, College of Arts and Sciences)

Alden Ducharme of Bangor (Middle Level education major, College of Education and Social Services)

Hannah Jones of Brewer (neuroscience major, College of Arts and Sciences)

Samuel Holt of Orono (food systems major, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences).