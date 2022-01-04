BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to introduce Todd Heaton, MD, MPH to the Northern Light Pediatric Surgery family.

Dr. Heaton graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia and earned his doctorate in medicine from the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

In addition, Dr. Heaton completed his general surgery and pediatric surgery residencies at the University of Michigan. During his general surgery residency, he also completed a pediatric surgery research fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.





Since completing his training eight years ago, Dr. Heaton has been practicing in New York City at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. While there, he took time to obtain a master of public health in clinical effectiveness from the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Heaton specializes in the following: general pediatric surgery, pediatric surgical oncology, complex minimally invasive pediatric surgery, and fluorescent and ultrasound guided procedures.