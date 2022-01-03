A bout of colder weather will pluge much of the state into single-digit temperatures this week.

The Bangor area is expected to see a low of 3 degrees Fahrenheit over Monday night, according to the National Weather Station in Caribou.

Temperatures will warm on Tuesday, with a high of 24 degrees expected. Throughout the week, the Bangor area should warm to the high 30s to low 40s, with scattered snow showers on Wednesday. Forecasters expect less than a half inch of precipitation in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties in the middle of the week.





The County can expect to dip into sub-zero temperatures on Monday night, with Caribou seeing a night time low of 8 degrees below zero, according to the NWS.

Tuesday is expected to bring a high of 18 degrees, as well as scattered snow showers throughout the evening. Wednesday and Thursday will have highs of 32 degrees and scattered snow showers with precipitation expected, and temperatures will dip back down to the low 20s on Friday.

Central Maine will cool on Monday night, with Augusta expected to see a low of 4 below zero, while the Monday night low in Portland will dip to around 12 degrees, according to the NWS Gray office.

After a chilly Tuesday, when a midday high in the low 20s is expected, temperatures in the central and southern parts of the state can be expected to stabilize in the high 30s to mid 40s through the end of the week.

Southern and central Maine may see scattered rain or showers on Wednesday evening, when temperatures are expected to be in the mid 40s.