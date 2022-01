Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Some people smoke — cigarettes cause cancer and heart issues. Some people drink too much, which can lead to poor decisions, heart issues, liver issues and divorces. Some abuse addicting drugs and we all know what happens after that.

But when we are asked to wear a mask and get vaccinated? Oh my god! What is wrong with people?

David Winslow





Brewer