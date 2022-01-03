When Canadian birds go south for the winter, Maine is where they stop. Thousands of sea ducks from Hudson Bay invade Maine’s rugged coastline, while finches and other Canadian nesters move into Maine’s vast forests. There are a lot of birds here in winter if you know where to look.

On Tuesday, Jan.11 at 6:30 p.m., Bob Duchesne will give a live Zoom presentation on winter birding in this part of Maine, co-sponsored by Friends of Sears Island and the Carver Memorial Library. Duchesne has been birding since first grade. He is a professional guide and author, writes a weekly column in the Bangor Daily News, and produces instructional videos on birding.

No pre-registration is required for this free Zoom presentation. To join, simply visit the following link at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/83550395555







To learn more about Friends of Sears Island visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, and for more information about Carver Memorial Library, check out www.carverlibrary.org.