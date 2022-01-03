A Tale of Two Rivers | Dam removal and fish restoration on the Kennebec

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. The Kennebec was once the most productive river in Maine. Today, the future of the Kennebec River is at a critical point. Atlantic salmon are on the brink of extinction, and their recovery depends on further restoration and potentially the removal of several dams. This year the Maine Legislature will consider a bill intended to prevent removal of these dams. Restoration in this region is critical to meeting Recovery Goals for endangered salmon. Join Jeff Reardon, Maine brook trout project director for Trout Unlimited, and Sean Mahoney, executive vice president and director of the Conservation Law Foundation in Maine, to learn more.

When: Friday, Jan. 7, 12-1 p.m.





Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.