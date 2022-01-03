Programs that assist older Maine people with transportation received a total $141,000 in grant funding in 2021 through the Maine Charity Foundation Fund and three donor-advised funds at the Maine Community Foundation. Grants will support a range of organizations and projects, including volunteer transportation programs and food delivery services in rural parts of the state.

Recent grantees include:

Age Friendly Saco, to create an on-demand pilot transportation program: $3,700

Eastern Maine Development Corporation, Bangor, to create alternatives to traditional travel to enhance rural transportation in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counites: $5,000

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick, to support maintenance and expansion of a program that brings food pantries to local housing complexes: $4,000

Neighbor to Neighbor, St. George, to pay a dispatcher’s salary for one year so other funds can be used to reach current and potential riders: $4,000.



View the full list at https://www.mainecf.org/apply-for-a-grant/recent-grants/maine-charity.





The Maine Charity Foundation was established in 1921 and transferred to MaineCF in 1993. In 2018 the grant program turned its focus to older people as part of the community foundation’s strategic goal initiative on Thriving Older People. The next grant cycle opens on June 15.

For more information on these grants or the Maine Charity Foundation Fund, please contact Laura Lee at llee@mainecf.org, MaineCF director of grantmaking.



