Along with welcoming the New Year, Maine parents and hospitals are also welcoming New Year’s Day babies.

At St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Grace-Glow Star Whitney was born at 12:36 a.m. at 6 pounds, 12 ounces to parents Destine Brown and Alex Whitney of Auburn, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby at 1:12 a.m., her name is Virginie Emmanuelle Ngono.





Virginie is a premie with a 27-week gestational age, where she is being treated in the MMC neonatal intensive care unit. She weighs 2 lbs 8 oz and was 14.6 inches long.

She is the fourth child of Armand Ngono and Michele Kouanzoua, and also the sibling of Raphael,7, Samuel, 4, and Marie Chloe,2, of Biddeford.

“It is a blessing for having her at the beginning of the year. Moreover, in the middle of the pandemic, it is a hope that we can get through this pandemic and life goes on,” her parents said.

Meanwhile, Jesse Dodge IV was born at 1:29 a.m. at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta at 8 pounds, 3 ounces, to parents Jamie Maroon Jesse Dodge III of Fairfield, the Press Herald reported.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center reports that Bailey Nichols was born at 2:08 a.m. weighing 7 lbs 0 oz, and is 19.25 inches long.

Her parents are Hannah Nichols and Payson Nichols from Bangor.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital also welcomed Hudson Hunter Ellis at 6:07 a.m.

He weighed 7 lbs 9 oz and is 21 inches long. His parents are Alaechia Ellis and Ben Ellis from Gardiner.