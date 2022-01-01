Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It is unthinkable to me that the country can get through three more years of this pathetic presidency. After suffering COVID mismanagement, hurtful inflation, epic gas prices, a border crisis, disastrous Afghanistan debacle and frightening disrespect by foreign power threats, the American people have every right to be truly concerned about what lies ahead for us in this dystopian nightmare.

And, yes, these problems are, indeed, the result of this failed presidency. Perhaps the single clearest evidence of this disastrous state can be found in the example of the Keystone Pipeline shutdown and subsequent energy crisis. President Joe Biden single handedly did this on his first day in office, and then had the gall to ask later for OPEC assistance on fuel shortage. You can’t make this stuff up!

As we head for 2022, the realization of a constitutionally required three more years of this disastrous presidency is more than frightening. Thank goodness we have next November’s congressional election in front of us. While the remainder of Biden’s term must be endured, at least there is the off-ramp of changing the majorities in the Senate and House to mitigate the meanderings of a very weak president.





Doc Wallace

Rockport