Healthy Living for ME will be offering the National Diabetes Prevention Program to Mainers in 2022. The workshop is for adults who are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes or who have pre-diabetes. It is estimated that over 86,000 Mainers are aware they have prediabetes.

“I can say from personal experience that the National Diabetes Prevention Program is life-changing. When I was diagnosed with prediabetes, I took the course and what I learned not only helped prevent me from developing diabetes but also helped me live a healthier lifestyle overall,” said Gerard Queally, president and CEO of Spectrum Generations and a managing partner of Healthy Living for ME. “If you are pre-diabetic or at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, please reach out to us to learn more about this program and how it can help you.”

Healthy Living for ME will be offering the National Diabetes Prevention Program beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8. Sessions will be held for 16 weeks from 2:30-3:30 p.m., and will then transition to every other week follow-up meetings and support for the remainder of the yearlong program.





The National Diabetes Prevention Program is not a diet or exercise class, but a program led by a certified lifestyle coach that provides free health coaching to reduce a person’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Participants will learn to apply practical strategies to stay motivated, manage stress, prepare food, and avoid negative thoughts.

The workshop is free for participants and sessions will be held on Zoom. If you do not have the necessary technology, but would like to participate in the workshop, you may be able to borrow an iPad from Healthy Living for ME.

This series is open to the public but an eligibility screening and advance registration is required. Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or info@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. You can also register for the required screening via our website, www.healthylivingforme.org.

Healthy Living for ME also welcomes referrals from healthcare providers. Our evidence-based programming can help patients manage and prevent conditions before they become more serious or result in emergency situations.

To learn more about the National Diabetes Prevention Program and other workshops offered by Healthy Living for ME, visit www.healthylivingforme.org.