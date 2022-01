BANGOR, Maine – A man, whose age or identity were not released Friday night, was taken to a local medical facility to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

The firearm appears to have been discharged accidentally and injured the man, according to Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters.

Police were called to the Springer Street address at about 11:45 a.m. There is no threat to the public, Betters said.





The case has been sent to the Bangor Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.