OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine – With the omicron coronavirus variant on the loose, several local New Year’s Eve events were canceled this year, including two Maine Dead Project concerts at the Portland House of Music and a big Ghost of Paul Revere show at the State Theatre.

Luckily, Mainers are a hardy lot and many outdoor holiday festivities are still going on as planned.

In Eastport, they drop a sardine. Folks hurl a beach ball from a building in Bangor every Dec. 31 and, in Auburn, an outdoor concert is going forward.





In Old Orchard Beach, the nonprofit OOB 365 organization put on its annual Christmas tree bonfire and fireworks show on the sand by the pier Friday night.

OOB 365 is a private group of Old Orchard Beach businesses and individual citizens dedicated to developing public activities promoting interest and commerce in town all year – not just in the summertime. The New Year’s Eve event didn’t happen last year, due to the pandemic.

The group held onto its 2020 fireworks budget, however, enabling them to double what they spent to ring out 2021 with a bang.