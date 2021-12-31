A Bangor man was hospitalized after a crash in Island Falls on Friday morning, police said.

George O’Bar III, 55, of Bangor was northbound on Interstate 95 on Friday morning when his vehicle ran off the road and crashed into nearby trees around 7:30 a.m., Maine State Police Sgt. Chadwick Fuller said.

O’Bar was unable to open the doors of his 2020 Toyota Highlander after the crash, police said, but was helped out of his vehicle by the Island Falls Fire Department. His car was badly damaged in the crash – the impact caused his airbags to deploy.





O’Bar was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital after the crash. He was wearing his seat belt when his car ran off the road, police said.

Police said speed was not a factor in the crash.