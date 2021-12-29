University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a Virtual All About Maine Trees 4-H SPIN (SPecial INterest) Club for youth ages 9–16. The club will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, 14 and 22. The program also includes an optional in-person Maple Workshop Day on Feb. 26 in Greenwood.

Participants will learn about tree ages and characteristics, and practice tree identification. UMaine Extension maple expert Jason Lilley will lead discussions about the versatility of trees, careers involved with forests, and tapping maple trees for syrup. Youth will receive kits in the mail for accompanying hands-on activities, including tree ring counting, tree cookie ornaments, tree identification books, maple candies and maple syrup grading.

Register online by Jan. 12 at extension.umaine.edu/4h/virtual-learning-hub/open-registrations.





For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact sara.king@maine.edu or 207-743-6329.