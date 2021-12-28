Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

If Sen. Joe Manchin will not support Build Back Better, who better than Sen. Susan Collins to take his place and help President Joe Biden put this much-needed help to our economy and our country into law? This legislation would continue to provide thousands of children in Maine with much-needed support to help lift them out of poverty. A vote against the Build Back Better Act effectively ends this assistance and puts these children at risk of descending back into food insecurity and poverty. Families who rely on this assistance are often at risk of homelessness.

How would Collins justify her vote against this extension of the child tax credit? A vote by Collins against this bill would not only be a vote against these children in Maine but would also be a vote against the millions of children nationwide who now benefit from this money.

Chris Baker





Sedgwick