To the 30-something-year-old woman who stepped up to within two feet of me in our small post office (right beside the sign that urged social distancing) and said that no one was going to tell her what to do when I politely asked if she might back up a bit:

As you pointed out, you are the boss of you (her words), but I wish that that boss urged kindness and concern for others instead of ignorant, self-centered stubbornness and lack of care. Your “me” attitude is what’s wrong with this country.

Please, be kind. Let’s come together and help each other fight this infuriating virus.





Judy Williams

Belfast