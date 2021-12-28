FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an in-person maple syrup production workshop for beginners 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29. The class first meets at Shaw Brothers Construction Company, 341 Mosher Road, Gorham, and finishes at Nash Valley Farm, 79 Nash Road, Windham. Snow date is Feb. 5.



“Backyard Sugaring: Maple Syrup 101” includes how to identify and tap trees; collect and boil sap; and filter, grade and can syrup. Participants also will observe the process of sap collection with tubing, and the logistics of installing and maintaining this collection method. UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional Jason Lilley; Richard Morrill, Nash Valley Farm co-owner, Windham; and Frank Ferrucci, Maple Moon Farm co-owner, Lebanon, will lead the workshop.

The $15 fee includes the textbook “Backyard Sugarin’: A Complete How-To Guide” by Rink Mann. Registration is required; register on the event webpage. Per University of Maine guidelines, face masks are required indoors for all, regardless of vaccination status. This program is sponsored by the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association.





For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 207-781-6099 or rebecca.gray@maine.edu.