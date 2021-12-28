AUGUSTA – New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for January that are designed to help people in Maine start a business, build a career, and manage money. The full class schedule with new class offerings for 2022 is accessible at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Classes are held online and include (partial list):

My Next Career Move (self-paced) begins Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022. Take charge of your career and create an action plan to achieve success. Using our career development model, you will review your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Enroll by May 2nd. Work at your own pace. Complete by May 31st.





Introduction to Self-Employment: Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This one-session workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed.

Job Search Series: Thursdays, Jan. 6 – 20, 2022, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. Jan. 6: Job Search Strategies; Jan. 13: Resume Strategies; Jan. 20: Interview Strategies.

My Money Works: Tuesdays, Jan. 11 – Feb. 8, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

Building Confidence: Wednesdays, Jan. 12 – Jan. 26, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Build Your Savings: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Setting money aside helps you plan for the future and reach your goals. While saving can be challenging, taking small steps can make a difference.

Venturing Forth – Business Planning for Entrepreneurs: Wednesdays, Jan. 26 – April 27, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. At the end of this 14-week class in business planning, you will have a completed business plan. The following topics are covered in depth: your customer, competition, marketing, record keeping, taxes, financing, legal aspects, and more. Complete an application, come to the orientation session, and complete an individual interview to join the class.

For more information and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide education and economic development program administered through UMA/University of Maine System. The mission of NVME is to help Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. NVME achieves its mission by providing training and individual coaching in planning careers, starting businesses, managing money and building assets, and developing leaders.