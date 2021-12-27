The Celtics will be without one of their All-Stars for at least the foreseeable future.

Jayson Tatum entered health and safety protocols Monday, which the league uses for coronavirus-related issues. He’ll miss the 8 p.m. Monday game against the Timberwolves.

While Boston has been fortunate neither Tatum nor Jaylen Brown has missed time in the past few weeks to protocols, Tatum becomes just the latest Celtic affected. The C’s had eight players in protocols on Sunday’s injury report, with a chance some of those players could make a return.





It’ll be the first time this season Tatum misses a game, whether that be because of injury or protocols. He’s been the Celtics’ iron man, starting and playing all 33 games. But the pandemic’s effect continues amid an uptick in cases around the nation. Tatum has averaged 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season.

Souichi Terada, masslive.com