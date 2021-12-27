Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

One trooper hauls an Alzheimer’s sufferer out of a wet ditch, another officer distributes toys to children on the margin of the median income stream. This year Maine police, troopers to local cops, have placed themselves where they are needed, when they are needed. We may gripe about the occasional traffic ticket, but up front, where it has shown why they joined the profession, have been Maine’s cops.

Thank you for your service, men and women first responders who wear the uniforms and badges. Work safely in 2022 and the rest of your careers. You have made a huge difference in citizen lives.

Richard and Carole Ann Glueck





Winterport