Dr. Stan Renard will become the executive director of the Monteux School and Music Festival of Hancock, Maine, beginning with the 2022 season. An alumnus of the Monteux School, Stan is a violinist and violist, a seasoned arts manager, an active orchestral conductor, and the founder of the Grammy-nominated Bohemian Quartet.

Stan is currently visiting associate professor and coordinator of Arts Management and Entrepreneurship at the University of Oklahoma. He is also associate professor of Music Marketing (on leave of absence) at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Stan holds a doctorate in musical arts (DMA) from the University of Connecticut as well as a doctorate in international business (DBA) from Southern New Hampshire University. Previously held collegiate appointments include Colby College, the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, the University of Connecticut, Storrs, Providence College, Eastern Connecticut State University, Southern New Hampshire University, the University of California at San Diego, and the University of Texas at San Antonio. Stan is also a member of the Yamaha Master Educator Collective, Music Business & Entrepreneurship Group.





The mission of the Pierre Monteux Memorial Foundation is to train aspiring symphony conductors and orchestra musicians through an intensive summer program — the Monteux School and Music Festival — distinguished by a unique teaching legacy, a wide and varied repertoire, and public performances of symphonic, chamber and children’s concerts.

Stan will succeed Marc C. Thayer, who has accepted a position as chief executive officer of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in Illinois.