Staff members at the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk gratefully accept a holiday donation from Brian and Abigail Danyleyko (Abigail is pictured center). The Danyleykos fundraise year-round exclusively for animal non-profits to honor all her beloved pets. "Our Goal In Life ..To Be As Wonderful As Our Furry Children Always Believed We Were!" says Abigail. The funds donated this holiday season will allow AWS to purchase a new refrigerator for the animal food prep kitchen. Happy holidays!