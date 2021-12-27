BIDDEFORD — All Catholic, college-aged (18 or older) men who are striving to live out their faith and follow God’s will are encouraged to gather with Fr. Greg Dube, director of vocations and seminarians for the Diocese of Portland, and other priests from the diocese for a Christmas Season Discernment Retreat.

The retreat will be held at the beautiful Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford from Friday, Jan. 7 to Sunday, Jan. 9.

“Jesus Christ is always at work in us to call us away from sin and towards eternal life. The account of the Call of Matthew provides a beautiful example of forsaking everything else in order to fully follow Christ,” said Fr. Dube. “How can we strive to be more like Matthew in our everyday lives and in the discernment of our vocation? My hope is that the discernment retreat will offer each participant, in their own way, an opportunity to encounter Christ profoundly and meaningfully, so that when they go home or they continue on, they are in some way transformed for the better through the experience.”





To sign up or for more details, visit the events section on the Vocations website: www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations/content/upcoming-activities-and-events. Please register by Dec. 27. If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Bernier, ministerial services assistant for the Diocese of Portland, at 207-773-6471 or jennifer.bernier@portlanddiocese.org.

For more information about discerning a vocation, visit this special section on the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Vocations website: www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations/christ-calling-you. The section features a variety of helpful resources including information about the life of a priest in Maine, the path to the priesthood, the history of the presbyterate in Maine, vocation stories, answers to frequently asked questions, and ways to get in touch with the Office of Vocations and Seminarians.