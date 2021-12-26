Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As an accounting professional and small business owner, I am grateful to Sen. Susan Collins for co-writing the bipartisan STEM Education in Accounting Act. If successful, this bill designates accounting as a STEM subject, qualifying accounting education programs for K-12 grant funding under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

There is a great need in this state and country for qualified and talented accounting professionals. Yet like so many other important sectors, this career field faces a shortage of licensed, educated professionals needed for audits, accounting services, financing, tax preparation and even cyber security. Running a business requires sophisticated knowledge and skills. It is essential to employ an accountant who will understand your company’s complexities and who has the experience to put your finances in order.

I urge Sen. Angus King and the rest of the delegation to support this important bill. If someone is considering a career in accounting, I would encourage them to join the field! The possibilities are endless, and the work is rewarding.





Dorothy Havey

Belfast