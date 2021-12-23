Former University of Maine All-American defensive lineman and current Baltimore Ravens fullback Pat Ricard has been named to the American Football Conference’s Pro Bowl roster for the third consecutive season.

That makes him the first Black Bear in history to be selected to three Pro Bowls.

Former Black Bear Montell Owens earned two Pro Bowl berths as a special teams player with the Jacksonville Jaguars.





Ricard has played in 12 games this season and has caught eight passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He has also run the ball twice for four yards.

Ricard, in his fifth season with the Ravens, now has 29 career receptions for 167 yards and five TDs.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound Ricard is primarily known as a punishing blocker who opens holes for the running backs. He is also a good pass protector.

Despite injuries to a number of running backs and a recent sprained ankle incurred by Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are third in the NFL in rushing, averaging 144.7 rushing yards per game.

They are also fifth in total yards at 385.6 yards per game.

While at UMaine, Ricard played in 44 games and was a dominating force on the defensive line. He finished with 208 career tackles including 47.5 tackles for a loss of yards. He ended up with 18 sacks, 11 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a pair of blocked kicks.

The Spencer, Massachusetts, native was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Ravens and was one of few two-way players in the NFL for three seasons as he saw action on the defensive line and at fullback.

He was eventually moved over to the offense full-time.

He registered 20 tackles including a sack.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to not only play the game I love, but to do so alongside my incredible teammates and our great coaches,” Ricard said. “This Pro Bowl recognition is as much theirs as it is mine, because we’re all in this together and constantly sacrifice for one another.”