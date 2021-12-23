Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Unfortunately, Maine voters in November rejected the hydroelectric renewable energy project that would have provided the New England grid with inexpensive, clean, renewable electric power and benefits to Mainers, including a safer and more reliable power supply into the regional grid and lower rates.

The campaign to reject this project was, in part, funded by the natural gas companies that play a role in the recently announced, very large electric rate increases. I was dismayed by the misleading campaign claim that ecosystems would be ruined. I believe the ads did not explain that the cleared “corridor” went mostly through industrial forest lands. I was shocked at the anti-Canada rhetoric.

I never saw the opponents explain the value of having a large amount of inexpensive hydro power going into the baseload power supply for New England to ensure a reliable electric supply and lower costs. Now we are being warned about brownouts and blackouts due to the tight natural gas supply.





I lobbied on the legislation that led to separation of the electric transmission from the power generation resources — the goal was to decrease consumer costs and increase renewable power. I have spent hours driving through privately owned cut over forest industry lands in Maine.

I support bringing renewable hydroelectric power into our New England grid for three reasons: reducing fossil fuel use, diversifying power sources and lowering costs.

Pam Person

Orland