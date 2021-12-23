POLAND SPRING – Poland Spring and its associates from its bottling facilities in Poland, Hollis, and Kingfield are helping keep Mainers warm and supporting local families in need while spreading holiday cheer in their communities.

As energy prices spike this winter, Poland Spring is donating thousands of dollars in heating assistance to seven Maine communities including $10,000 to the town of Fryeburg and $7,500 to Denmark. Other communities also receiving assistance include Poland, Kingfield, Lincoln, Howland, and Enfield.

The holiday giving does not end there.





Associates at the Hollis bottling facility donated a total of 863 pounds of non-perishable food and 40 25-pound turkeys to the Hollis food Bank, 40 25-pound turkeys to the Buxton Food Bank, and 40 25-pound turkeys to the Hollis Fire Department. They also sponsored eight children as part of Hollis’ holiday giving tree.

“Each year, our team of dedicated associates goes the extra mile to support community charities that help local families in need,” said Heather Printup, community relations manager for Poland Spring. “They understand the importance of giving back and being good neighbors.”

In Poland, associates donated 64 turkeys to the Gray Food Pantry and supported three families through the local community school’s giving tree program.

At Poland Spring’s central Maine facility in Kingfield, associates donated 10 turkey meal baskets to United Methodist Economic Ministry in Salem. Additionally, programs were supported in the towns of Denmark and Fryeburg through charitable gifts totaling over $20,000 to local foundations and holiday giving trees.

Established in 1845, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has invested in Maine and created jobs using an abundant, renewable resource. The brand, part of BlueTriton Brands, operates three Maine bottling plants in Poland, Hollis, and Kingfield. Additionally, Poland Spring maintains spring sources in Fryeburg, Dallas Plantation, Poland, Pierce Pond Township, Kingfield, Denmark, Hollis, Lincoln, and Rumford. Poland Spring also:

Employs more than 700 full-time and seasonal workers across the state, contributing nearly $49 million to the economy in annual payroll;

Spends more than $135 million annually on goods and services from other Maine employers;

Invested more than $11 million in community giving since 2008 to support schools, local non-profits, fire and rescue teams, environmental conservation, and many other local and statewide causes.