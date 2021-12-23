JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Crowley has awarded cadets Nicholas Sobkow and Amber Card from Maine Maritime Academy with Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships. The students were honored based on their service during cadet shipping terms aboard a Crowley-owned or -managed vessel and their interest in pursuing a career at sea.

Amber Card, of Bowdoin, is a junior majoring in marine engineering technology. In spring 2023, Card will graduate with a U.S. Coast Guard Unlimited Horsepower Third Engineer’s License. This past summer, Card completed her cadet shipping requirements aboard the M/V El Coqui combination container/roll-on roll-off “ConRo” ship.

Nicholas Sobkow, a senior from Absecon, New Jersey, is studying marine transportation operations and pursuing a Third Mate Unlimited Tonnage License. Sobkow sailed as a cadet on the Crowley-managed tanker MT Palmetto State. In addition to his maritime studies, Sobkow is president of the Class of 2022 and a navigation lab tutor.





Crowley has funded more than 1,000 students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the United States mainland, Puerto Rico, and Central America, totaling more than $3 million since 1984.

The Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship program was established in 1994 by his son and CEO and chairman, Thomas B. Crowley Jr. The memorial scholarship commemorates and honors his father's instrumental leadership and accomplishments for the company and maritime industry.