Ashland 60, Madawaska 18 Abby Doughty led the 1-1 Hornets with a game high 16 points on Monday. Michaela Carney added 14 and Haily Poulin tossed in 10. For the Madawaska Owls, Chantel Ackley netted 16 of the teams 18 points.

8th grader Macy McLean scored her first career points and ended the game with four points.