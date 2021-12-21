The University of Maine women’s basketball game against Northeastern University on Wednesday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Northeastern program.

The game will not be made up this season.

UMaine is 3-7 and the Northeastern game would have been its last non-conference contest of the season.

The Huskies are 6-4 and are coming off a 75-43 loss to Harvard on Sunday afternoon.

UMaine rallied from a 19-point second-quarter deficit to beat Dartmouth College 65-53 on Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center.

“I think we’re all kind of upset because we were expecting to play. But we are still living in a pandemic and you need to be safe,” said UMaine graduate student forward Maeve Carroll.

“It’s just disappointing because it was a last-minute deal so we don’t have time to schedule another game before we begin conference play,” Carroll added. “But we ended on a good note against Dartmouth. It was a turning point for us and we need to keep it going in conference play.”

UMaine, picked to finish second in the preseason America East poll behind defending tournament champ Stony Brook, opens its conference schedule at the University of Vermont on Dec. 30. Game time is at 6 p.m.

Amy Vachon’s Black Bears will host their first conference game three days later on Jan. 2 when the New Jersey Institute of Technology comes to Bangor for a 1 p.m. contest.

UMaine’s first game against Stony Brook will be on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. when it entertains the Seawolves before the rematch at Stony Brook on Feb. 12 at 2.

Stony Brook upset regular season champ UMaine 64-60 at the Memorial Gym in Orono in last March’s title game.

The teams were supposed to meet the previous year for the championship at Stony Brook but the season was wiped out by the pandemic.

Stony Brook is currently 9-1, including wins over PAC-12 team Washington State 69-62 and Big East squad St. John’s 72-60.