It’s time to wake up, America. Brian Williams’ farewell speech on MSNBC said it well, “Grown men and women, who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by their constituents … have decided to join the mob… They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside. That should scare you to no end.”

Our country is being torn apart inside out. What does “Build Back Better” actually mean? Those words should haunt all of us. Let’s destroy America as we know it and build it back as a Socialist society. It’s happening right before our eyes.

Flash mobs looting establishments apparently without consequences, statues torn down, history erased, historical names changed because it doesn’t fit the narrative, Congress spending money we do not have for programs we do not want, migrants crossing the border and relocated to cities and towns, criminals back on the streets without bail, concerned parents labeled “domestic terrorists” at school board meetings, loss of our energy independence, inflation. The list goes on and on.





Please stand up for our country and freedom before the point of no return. The window of opportunity is closing fast. Contact Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree, remember they work for us. Get involved, step up to the plate and help save America.

Tonia Gilkey

Bangor