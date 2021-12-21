Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck’s office is currently holding over $292 million in unclaimed property that could fill your stocking — or the stocking of your loved ones — this holiday season.

What is unclaimed property?

Unclaimed property consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of time of inactivity. It includes items such as bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds, and safe deposit box contents. Unclaimed property does not include real estate, animals or vehicles.

Each year, millions of dollars goes unclaimed by Maine residents, according to Beck. These financial assets are turned over by thousands of national and local businesses and organizations by a law called MRSA Title 33, Chapter 45: Maine Revised Unclaimed Property Act. http://legislature.maine.gov/statutes/33/title33ch45sec0.html. The Treasurer’s office holds these assets, free of charge, until claimed by the owner or heir. The state is currently holding over $292,000,000 in unclaimed property. In November, 1,397 claims were made against unclaimed property totaling $842,384.83 in payments to Maine people. The highest single claim paid in November was for $203,000.





You can go to maineunclaimedproperty.gov to look for your name.